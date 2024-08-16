RG Kar rape-murder: Tension in North Kolkata over BJP’s protest

Kolkata, Aug 16 (IANS) There was tension in the busy Shyambazar five-point crossing in North Kolkata on Friday following a scuffle between the police and BJP supporters over a protest regarding the rape and murder of a junior doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata last week.

BJP supporters were supposed to assemble at the Shyambazar crossing close to RG Kar on Friday evening and organise a protest there.

The state unit of the BJP had raised a temporary dais there for that purpose. State BJP leaders alleged that the previous dais raised by them was demolished by Kolkata Police on Thursday night.

The BJP leaders starting raising a new dais at the same place under the supervision of the party’s Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya, party legislators Agnimitra Paul and Ashoke Kirtaniya among others.

As the city police tried to stop them, a scuffle broke out between the BJP supporters and the security personnel.

This threw the traffic totally out of gear at that crucial crossing in North Kolkata during the busy afternoon hours.

The policemen forcefully removed the BJP workers from the road before pushing them into police vans.

BJP leaders alleged that the police resorted to an unprovoked attack on the peaceful demonstration.

“When there was total hooliganism and vandalism within RG Kar premises, the police remained mute spectators and some of them hid. Now, when we are organising a peaceful rally, they have become so active,” Paul said.

She also alleged that since a close relative of an influential political person was involved in the rape-murder case, the police were hiding the fact.

On Friday evening the BJP’s Mahila Morcha will bring out a silent candle march to condemn the crime at RG Kar.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.