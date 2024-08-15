RG Kar ransacking: Bengal CM gives clean chit to docs, blames Oppn

Kolkata, Aug 15 (IANS) Breaking her silence on the vandalism at state-run RG Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday evening gave a clean chit to the protesting doctors and students and blamed Opposition parties the CPI(M) and BJP for it.

Speaking to media persons, she said the vandalism could not be the handiwork of the protesting students and junior doctors.

“I do not hold any grudge against them. Rather I support them. My grudge is against those who resorted to such vandalism in the name of protests. Some political parties had been creating such a tension.

“This is surely the handwork of the Left and Ram followers. One of our Deputy Commissioners was severely injured. He was bleeding profusely,” the Chief Minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, she also claimed that there had been attempts to spread misinformation about the vandalism incident through fake videos on social media.

“Just examine the videos. Fake videos made by superimposing faces through Artificial Intelligence are being made and circulated on social media. Is this not a crime? I request all of you not to trust such fake videos,” the Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, the BJP’s National Information & Technology Department chief Amit Malviya posted an audio message on his official X handle, where a woman doctor was reportedly heard narrating that medical students in RG Kar have to pay bribes to a section of the faculty to get qualifying marks.

In the audio message, the authenticity of which could not be verified by IANS, she was also heard talking about a sex racket and a narcotics-nexus within RG Kar.

“This viral audio clip in West Bengal lays open the rot in the healthcare system and RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, in particular. All this is happening under Mamata Banerjee’s watch, who also happens to be the Health Minister,” Malviya said in his message.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.