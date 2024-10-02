RG Kar protest: ‘Woman in pain’ statue at hospital attracts jibe from Trinamool leader

Kolkata, Oct 2 (IANS) The symbolic “woman in pain” installed on Wednesday within the premises of R. G. Kar Medical College & Hospital as a mark of protest against the rape and murder of a junior doctor here, has attracted jibes from Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh.

In a social media post made soon after the representation was installed, Ghosh claimed that naming the statue Tilottoma (one of the many imaginary names given by protesters to the deceased victim) was contrary to the spirit of the Supreme Court’s observations regarding guidelines on pictures or idols of any rape or murder victim.

“The installation of this statue in the name of Tilottama is against the spirit of the Supreme Court pronouncement. No responsible person can do that. Not even in the name of art. There will be protests, demands for justice. But the statue with the girl's face of pain is not right. There are guidelines in the country called Nigrahita's pictures, idols, etc,” Ghosh posted on X.

The West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Forum (WBJDF), which is spearheading the movement on the rape and murder tragedy, chose Wednesday to install the statue within RG Kar Hospital to mark the twin occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary and Mahalaya Amavasya (a significant day in Hinduism for performing rituals to honour ancestors).

Later in the afternoon, the protesting junior doctors will also bring out a protest rally on the streets of Kolkata in support of their demands following from the tragedy.

WBJDF has resumed its cease-work operations since Tuesday, in support of their demands on the issue. Their representatives have claimed that the cease-work agitation will continue unless their ten-point demands are fulfilled.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.