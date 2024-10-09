RG Kar protest: Over 100 more senior doctors from four other Bengal medical colleges tender mass resignations (Lead)

Kolkata, Oct 9 (IANS) Over 100 more senior doctors from four other state-run medical colleges and hospitals in West Bengal have tendered mass resignations during the last couple of hours to express solidarity with their junior colleagues protesting and holding a fast-unto-death against the rape and murder of a junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical Colleges & Hospital in August.

With this total number of senior doctors tendering mass resignations from as many as six hospitals during the day has crossed 200.

As per the latest information available, 50 senior doctors from the Calcutta National Medical College & Hospital (CNMCH), 34 from N.R.S. Medical College & Hospital, 30 from the School of Medicine, Sagore Dutta Hospital, and 19 from Jalpaiguri Medical College & Hospital have resigned during the last couple of hours.

Earlier in the day, 70 senior doctors from the Calcutta Medical College & Hospital and 40 from North Bengal Medical College & Hospital tendered their mass resignations.

Information has started surfacing from other state-run medical colleges in the state of the senior doctors there preparing themselves for similar mass resignations during the next couple of days.

On Tuesday afternoon as many as 50 senior doctors at R.G. Kar Hospital, including representatives from the faculty there, tendered their resignations.

"We have tendered mass resignations now. If the state government wants, we will be forwarding our individual resignations at a later stage. If anything happens to the junior doctors fasting at Esplanade in Kolkata, who will take responsibility for that? So our request to the state government is to take necessary steps before the matter takes a serious turn," said a resigning senior doctor.

Meanwhile, a couple of the seven junior doctors who are on fast-unto-death agitation at Esplanade in Central Kolkata from Saturday evening have started showing signs of deterioration in their health. A team of senior doctors checked their health condition on Wednesday morning, following which the flow of mass resignations by senior doctors started.

