RG Kar financial scam: Court rejects CBI's plea to virtually present Sandip Ghosh for hearing

Kolkata, Sep 10 (IANS) A special court in Kolkata, on Tuesday, rejected the plea of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to present the former principal of R.G Kar Medical College & Hospital Sandip Ghosh virtually for hearing at the court later in the day.

The hearing is expected to start at 3 p.m.

As Ghosh’s current CBI custody is ending on Tuesday, the CBI appealed to present him to the special court in the virtual mode considering the security aspect amid growing and continuing public rage against him following the ghastly rape and murder of the junior doctor at the medical college.

The CBI, sources said, made both oral and written submissions for permission to present Ghosh virtually. However, the special court rejected the plea and said that he had to be presented physically.

Ghosh is currently in CBI custody because of his alleged involvement in the financial irregularities case in RG Kar. The protesting representatives from the medical fraternity in the state have claimed that the junior doctor was subjected to such a tragic end because she became aware of some gory secrets in the functioning of the hospital.

As per the court order, the three other individuals arrested in the case namely Afsar Ali, Suman Hazra and Biplab Sinha should also be presented physically. While Ali is the personal bodyguard of Ghosh, Sinha and Hazra are vendors supplying medical equipment to R.G Kar when Ghosh was at the helm of affairs.

To recall when the first time Ghosh was presented at the court on September 3, the CBI officials had a tough time in escorting him within the courtroom, because of the rage of hundreds of people assembled outside the court premises showing protests.

Ghosh was even slapped by one of the protestors while he was being brought out of the court.

Earlier on September 6, the special court allowed the state correctional services authorities to present civic volunteer Sanjay Roy, the lone arrested accused in the rape and murder case, virtually.

