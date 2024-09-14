RG Kar case: Stalemate continues as Bengal govt issues fresh invitation to protesting doctors

Kolkata, Sep 14 (IANS) Stalemate continues over the discussions between the West Bengal government and the junior doctors over the rape and murder of the female doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital even after the government issues a fresh invitation to the protesting doctors.

Chief Secretary Manoj Pant has informed the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Forum (WBJDF) that a meeting at the official residence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been scheduled at 6 P.M on Saturday.

However, in the email communiqué from the Chief Secretary, the number of delegates has been capped to 15 members only. Although the junior doctors are yet to communicate their decision on the matter, sources said that most junior doctors are insisting that at least 30 doctors must be included in the meeting, considering that one representative from each of the 26 colleges should be part of the delegation.

The Chief Secretary’s email communiqué followed an earlier email from WBJDF seeking quick “free and fair” discussions to resolve the continuing impasse.

Earlier, the Chief Minister suddenly reached the spot of the sit-in demonstration by doctors and promised to consider their demands in a gradual manner provided the protesting doctors go back to their duties.

Without getting into dialogue with protesting doctors, the Chief Minister addressed them for five minutes and described her arrival as her last attempt to enter into “constructive dialogues” with the protesters.

The earlier meeting on Thursday convened at the state secretariat Nabanna failed as the state government refused to accept the doctors’ demand for live- telecast. A delegation of 30 junior doctors reached the doorsteps of the state secretariat but had to go back without attending the meeting.

