RG Kar case: Senior doctors plan 10-day protest in Kolkata from Tuesday

Kolkata, Dec 16 (IANS) West Bengal Joint Platform of Doctors, an umbrella association of senior doctors in the state, is planning a 10-day protest from Tuesday to condemn the “default bail” granted last week by a special court in Kolkata to the two accused in the RG Kar rape and murder case.

The two -- Sandip Ghosh and Abhijit Mondal -- have been accused of tampering with evidence in the ghastly rape and murder of a woman junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. They got bail as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) failed to file a charge sheet against them within 90 days from the day of their arrests.

The said protest demonstration at Doreena Crossing in central Kolkata is slated to start on Tuesday and continue till December 26.

The doctors’ body has already sought the permission of the Kolkata Police to construct the dais for the protest demonstration in central Kolkata. An association office-bearer said that in case of denial of police permission, the forum will be approaching the Calcutta High Court for the same.

Last Friday, the special court in Kolkata granted “default bail” to the former and controversial principal of R.G. Kar Sandip Ghosh and the former SHO of Tala Police Station, Abhijit Mondal, following CBI’s failure to file a charge sheet against them within the 90 days of their arrests.

Both Ghosh and Mondal were accused of misleading the investigation and tampering with evidence while the initial investigation was being carried out by the Kolkata Police.

CBI so far has filed only one charge sheet in the matter where civic volunteer Sanjay Roy has been identified as the “sole prime” accused in the crime of rape and murder.

Already, the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front, an umbrella body of junior doctors in the state, has outlined its next line of agitation in the matter involving the common people. They had already organised a protest rally last Saturday at the office of CBI’s special crime unit at Salt Lake on the northern outskirts of Kolkata.

The Front has also threatened to resume the "ceasework” protests which they withdrew earlier keeping in mind the larger public interest. The parents of the victim doctor too have claimed that protesting on the streets involving common people is the only way out now.

