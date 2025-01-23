RG Kar case activism costs Trinamool leader state medical council post

Kolkata, Jan 23 (IANS) After being suspended from the party earlier this month, Trinamool Congress leader Santanu Sen, who had been most vocal on the issue of R.G. Kar rape and murder case, has now lost his official portfolio in the West Bengal Medical Council.

On Thursday, the former Rajya Sabha member, Dr Santanu Sen, a medical professional in personal life and also an alumnus of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, was replaced as the West Bengal government representative in the state medical council.

Sen was suspended from Trinamool Congress on January 10 because of his alleged involvement in “anti-party activities”.

Earlier to that, he was also removed from the post of state spokesman of the party. However, at that point in time the Trinamool Congress neither specified the tenure of Sen’s suspension nor clarified what they meant by “anti-party activities”.

Sen’s brief reaction to a section of the media on this issue was since the decision was given by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the highest leader of the party, he was accepting it.

He has been replaced in the state medical council by Asim Sarkar. It is learnt that the decision to replace Sen was taken in December last year and now that replacement has been done.

Since the R.G. Kar case surfaced, Sen has been extremely vocal within the party on this issue, especially against the former and controversial principal of RG Kar, Sandip Ghosh. Differences and distance between Sen and the Trinamool Congress leadership started since then. Then, a cold war surfaced between Sen and Trinamool Congress legislator and the president of the council, Sudipto Roy, also a medical practitioner, whose office and nursing home were raided by the ED officials in connection with financial irregularities at R.G. Kar.

Sudipto Roy was also summoned and questioned at ED’s office in Salt Lake on the northern outskirts of Kolkata then.

