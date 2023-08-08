Revenue officer, Thahsildhar injured in explosion while inspecting firecracker unit in TN

Chennai, Aug 8 (IANS) A Divisional Revenue Officer (DRO) and a Thahsildhar were injured in an explosion in a firecracker unit in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday afternoon.

The explosion took place while the duo, along with other officers, were inspecting a firecracker godown.

Police said that when the officials opened the shutter of the godown and went inside, firecrackers from upside fell on them and led to a blast injuring the two.

The officials were inspecting the firecracker godown in Krishnagiri district where an explosion a few days ago claimed nine lives and injured 13.

According to information, the DRO, Balaji, Thahsildhar Muthupandi and another revenue department official were injured in the blast that occurred inside the godown.

The three were immediately taken to a local hospital and are undergoing treatment.

The police said that the injured officials will be taken to a Bengaluru hospital after preliminary treatment at Krishnagiri hospital.

During firecracker unit blasts in Krishnagiri and Sivakasi recently, 11 people had lost their lives. While nine people died in the Krishnagiri blasts, two women employees were killed in the blast at Sivakasi in Virudhungar district of Tamil Nadu.

Sivakasi is the firecracker capital of South India with an annual turn over of around Rs 6,000 crore and employing around 8 lakh people directly and indirectly.

