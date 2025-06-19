Revanth Reddy conveys Telangana’s objections to Centre over Banakacherla project

Hyderabad, June 19 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday met Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil in Delhi and conveyed Telangana’s objection to the Godavari-Banakacherla project proposed to be undertaken by Andhra Pradesh across the Godavari river.

Accompanied by Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, the Chief Minister told the Union Minister how the project would be detrimental to the interests of Telangana.

Uttam Kumar Reddy told media persons after the meeting that Patil assured them that the Centre would not do injustice to Telangana.

"He said he would keep in mind all the issues raised by Telangana and will soon arrange a meeting between the Chief Ministers of both the states,” he said.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said they told Patil that Godavari-Banakacherla is an "illegal project" and conveyed their concern to the Central minister. “We told him that people, especially farmers, are worried over the plans by Andhra Pradesh to take up the project."

The Telangana Chief Minister also requested Patil to ensure that the Krishna Tribunal award comes into force immediately.

The Central minister was also told that the Centre has not yet approved some projects in Telangana, while projects of Andhra Pradesh are getting immediate approval.

The meeting with the Central minister came a day after the Telangana government held an all-party meeting of MPs over the Godavari-Banakacherla project.

The meeting adopted a resolution opposing the project and also resolved to pursue the matter through all legal and constitutional channels.

Revanth Reddy had told the media on Wednesday night that his government would not allow his Andhra Pradesh counterpart, N. Chandrababu Naidu, to go ahead with the Godavari-Banakacherla project.

He stated that Telangana had a clear action plan to protect its interests. "We will approach the courts, and if relief is not granted, we will go to the people," he said.

Revanth Reddy remarked that Chandrababu Naidu may be an NDA partner or Prime Minister Modi may listen to him, but it is an illusion if he thinks that he will get all approvals for the Banakacherla project.

Stressing that the Telangana government was firmly opposing the project, he described the Godavari and Krishna rivers as Telangana’s lifelines and stressed that the government was prioritising public interest over politics

The Chief Minister appealed to all parties to unite on the issue, saying: "There are ideological differences between the AIMIM and the BJP and between the Congress and the BJP, but on this issue, we have come together to protect the people’s interests and discuss the future course of action."

