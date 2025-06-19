Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, ex-British PM Tony Blair discuss urban transformation

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday met Tony Blair, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and founder of the 'Tony Blair Institute for Global Change', to discuss innovation in governance, urban transformation and education reforms.

The meeting at Delhi Secretariat was also marked by a wide-ranging and meaningful discussion on strengthening democratic institutions, an official said, adding Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa was also present during the discussions.

Welcoming Blair, the Chief Minister briefed him on the capital’s comprehensive development initiatives under the vision of Viksit Delhi, said an official statement.

She elaborated on her government’s citizen-centric approach in modernising public services, enhancing digital governance, improving education and healthcare systems, empowering women, and advancing environmental sustainability.

Blair commended the progressive strides being made in Delhi and expressed keen interest in the capital’s reforms in school education, green policy innovations, and the use of digital platforms for public service delivery.

He also lauded the Delhi government’s focus on inclusive and technology-driven development, said the statement.

Chief Minister Gupta described the interaction as an enriching exchange of ideas and best practices.

She highlighted the importance of learning from global experiences and acknowledged the Tony Blair Institute’s role in supporting democratic governance worldwide.

She also stated that the Delhi government and the Institute would explore avenues of collaboration to strengthen governance models and build a future-ready, citizen-first capital city.

Earlier in the day, CM Gupta highlighted her government’s schemes for the elderly.

“Our government is firm on its resolve to protect the dignity and health of every senior citizen of Delhi, because it is their experience, support and blessings that strengthen the foundation of a dynamic Delhi,” wrote CM Gupta on X.

“With the inspiration of the respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji, Ayushman Vaya Vandana Yojana has now started in Delhi as well, which has not only become a support for our elders but also a protective shield. This scheme is not just a medical facility but a living symbol of respect, sensitivity and spirit of service towards our elders,” she said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.