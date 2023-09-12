Retail inflation slides to 6.83% in August

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) India's retail inflation measured by consumer price index (CPI), fell to 6.83 per cent in August against 7.44 per cent in July, as food inflation lowered to 9.94 per cent in August from 11.51 per cent in July.

The retail inflation though remained well above the RBI's tolerance limit of 6 per cent for the second consecutive month.

The slide in CPI inflation was due to fall in prices of vegetables, meat and egg products and fish.

However prices of cereals, milk and fruits as well as clothing and footwear and spices rose significantly in August compared to July.

Retail inflation in August 2022 was 7 per cent while food inflation was 7.62 per cent.

