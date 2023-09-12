O Saathiya Clocks 50 Million Streaming Minutes On Prime Video

The rom-com has been loved by the family audience

'O Saathiya' is produced by Chandana Katta and directed by Divya Bhavana. Thanvika Jashwika Creations is pleased to announce that the film, starring Aryan Gowra and Mishti Chakravarty, has clocked more than 50 million streaming minutes on Amazon Prime Video.

"We released the movie on July 7. Upon its release, 'O Saathiya' attracted not only youths but also family audiences in six languages on OTT," the makers said.

Right from the first day of streaming, the OTT viewership has been very strong. No wonder it has been unstoppable, amassing millions of views.

A beautiful and emotional love story, the film's target audiences (youngsters and family audiences) have found the movie delightful and delectable. No wonder it has been trending on Amazon Prime. "Those who missed out on the movie during its theatrical run can watch the movie on Amazon Prime now," the makers said.

EJ Venu has worked as the director of photography. Vinod Kumar (Vinnu) provided the music. Aryan and Deepu wrote the story, while Carthic Cuts worked as the editor. Bhaskarabhatla, Anantha Sriram and Rambabu Gosala wrote the lyrics for different songs. Raghu Master, Baba Bhaskar Master and Yani Master composed the dances. Vamsi Krishna Juluru is the line producer, while Chandra Tiwari Avula and Keshav Sai Krishna Goud acted as executive producers.