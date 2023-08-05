Restroom recording case: K’taka BJP meets Governor, asks for SIT probe

Bengaluru, Aug 4 (IANS) Karnataka BJP leaders on Friday met Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot and asked for Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigation in case related to recording of Hindu girls while using restroom in Udupi college.

The delegation highlighted the alleged connection of accused Muslim girls with the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI).

BJP MLC Kota Srinivas Poojari while talking to reporters after meeting Governor said that it is unfortunate that a Dy SP ranked officer is investigating the matter.

“That is why we have pressed for SIT investigation,” he said.

He said that even the Union Home Minister has spoken about the case however the Chief Minister is not taking the case seriously.

“We have met the Governor and requested for a SIT investigation. It has been brought to his notice about the connection of accused students with banned Popular Front of India (PFI). We have pressed for a comprehensive investigation,” he said.

The BJP has been demanding legal action against three Muslim girls and has said that it is an organised crime against Hindu girls.The BJP has also accused the Congress government of appeasement politics by trying to hush-up the case.

BJP has also alleged that Karnataka police is harassing the woman activist Rashmi Samanth for raising voice regarding the issue. However, the para-medical college has maintained that the victim is not willing to lodge the complaint against the Muslim girls. The police have maintained that they could not take up the case as there is lack of evidence.

However, the Karnataka Police has taken a suo-moto cognisance regarding the case and initiated the probe. Khushbu Sundar, famous actress and politician had arrived in Udupi as a member of National Commission for Women to look into the matter.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that an FIR has been registered by the police. The investigation is being done by a Dy SP level officer and there is no question of handing over the case to SIT.

He said that the members of the Central Commission for Women have visited and conducted an investigation. They have said that there was no camera installed in the college toilet.

