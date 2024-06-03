Repolling underway in two booths in Bengal

Kolkata, June 3 (IANS) Repolling was underway in two booths -- one each in Barasat and Mathurapur Lok Sabha constituencies -- in West Bengal on Monday under tight security cover.

The repolling started at 7 a.m. and will continue till 6 p.m. One of the two booths where the repolling was being conducted is booth number 61 under the Deganga Assembly constituency, one of the seven under Barasat Lok Sabha.

The second such booth is number 26 under the Kakdwip Assembly constituency, one of the seven under the Mathurapur Lok Sabha seat.

Both Mathurapur and Barasat went to polls in the seventh and final phase on June 1, which was marred by reports of violence from different pockets in the state from the beginning to the end.

The BJP on Sunday demanded repolling in 412 constituencies, out of which 400 are in Diamond Harbour and 12 in Mathurapur. However, finally, the ECI decided to conduct repolling in just two booths, none of which is under the Diamond Harbour constituency.

The opposition parties, however, have expressed dissatisfaction over the Commission’s decision to order repolling in only two booths and none from Diamond Harbour, where the poll-related tension and violence was maximum on the polling day.

The main contestant at Diamond Harbour is the Trinamool Congress’ General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee. His closest contestants are BJP’s Abhijit Das and CPI(M)’s Pratik Ur Rahman.

