Renaming of Mustafabad, CAG report on DTC to be discussed in Delhi Assembly today

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) The proposed name change of the Mustafabad Assembly constituency and the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) audit report on the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will be discussed in the Delhi Assembly on Friday.

On March 24, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta tabled the CAG report on DTC and highlighted the operational inefficiencies and financial losses, leading to criticism of the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

The report evaluates DTC's key operational and financial aspects, pointing to inefficiencies and areas needing improvement. It examines fleet management, revenue generation, operational sustainability, and adherence to public transport policies.

The Assembly will also take up a resolution moved by BJP MLA and Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht "to change the name of Mustafabad Assembly constituency to Shiv Vihar Assembly constituency, in view of the sentiments of constituency voters," the Line of Business said.

Before being elected as Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Assembly on February 27, Mohan Singh Bisht, a six-time MLA, had called for renaming the Mustafabad constituency as "Shiv Vihar" or "Shiv Puri".

The seat has a significant Muslim population in the national capital.

However, the BJP leader justified his proposal by claiming, without proof, that the Hindu community formed a majority in the constituency.

The 67-year-old BJP leader was elected to the Assembly for the sixth time after he secured victory over AAP's Adeel Ahmad Khan in Mustafabad by 17,578 votes.

Meanwhile, AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha will present a resolution on the "implementation of free distribution of gas cylinders on special occasions by the Delhi government," the list of business added.

Earlier, the Delhi Assembly, led by BJP MLA Abhay Verma, passed a motion to dispose of long-pending cases referred to the Committee on Privileges, Committee on Petitions, and Committee on Questions and References from the Sixth and Seventh Legislative Assemblies.

Additionally, March 28 has been designated for private members' business, allowing legislators to introduce and debate resolutions and bills.

The Delhi Assembly on Thursday, through a voice vote, withdrew all pending committee cases against Delhi government officials that were initiated by the sixth and seventh Assemblies by using the powers of the Privileges and Petitions Committees on a range of issues, including the privileges of legislators.

