Renaming Carnac bridge as 'Sindoor Bridge' erases traces of black history: Maha CM

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday that renaming the Carnac bridge as 'Sindoor Bridge' will erase the traces of its black history as Carnac was a British governor who deceived and tortured Indians.

He inaugurated an important link connecting the port area along P.D'Mello Road in the south of Mumbai city and the commercial areas of Crawford Market, Kalbadevi, Dhobi Talao from the east to the west via the railway.

The bridge was known as Carnac bridge for last 150 years.

Chief Minister Fadnavis in his speech said that the name of Carnac bridge was changed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the dark incidents in history should end and their traces must be erased.

"After the Pahalgam attack, the Indian Army went into Pakistan and destroyed terrorist camps through Operation Sindoor. India showed that it can enter Pakistan and destroy terrorist camps. I am happy that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation named the bridge after Operation Sindoor, which is considered by everyone to be the incomparable performance of the Armed Forces," he added.

The total length of this bridge is 342 metres and since it is 70 metres within the railway boundary, the bridge will be very useful for traffic in Mumbai, he remarked.

CM Fadnavis congratulated the entire team of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation for the excellent construction of the historic Carnac bridge in a short time by overcoming the problems of congestion and being a bridge over the railway.

The Sindoor Bridge will be dedicated to the people of Mumbai and it was opened for traffic from 3 p.m. on Thursday.

"The Sindoor bridge is an important bridge for traffic between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Masjid Bunder and Mohammad Ali Marg in South Mumbai. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has reconstructed this bridge to maintain the existing route connecting the east and west areas of Masjid Bunder. The construction of the Sindoor bridge has been done as per the plan approved by the Central Railway Administration," the Chief Minister said.

The reconstruction of the bridge will provide facilities for east-west traffic, which has been disrupted for about 10 years.

The bridge will help reduce traffic congestion on P D'Mello Road, especially at the intersection of Walchand Hirachand Road and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Road.

The reconstruction of the bridge will ease traffic on Yusuf Mehar Ali Road, Mohammad Ali Road, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Road, Kazi Syed Road, the government statement said.

