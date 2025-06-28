Remove Trinamool to save daughters of Bengal: Aparna Yadav’s scathing attack (IANS Interview)

Lucknow, June 28 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Women Vice Chairperson and BJP leader Aparna Yadav on Saturday reacted strongly to the Kolkata gangrape case, and appealed people of West Bengal to remove the Trinamool Congress government to save their daughters.

She alleged that in the last ten months, there have been multiple reports of crimes including murder and rape in the state, and the ruling leadership has failed to deliver safety and justice.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Aparna Yadav spoke extensively on a range of issues - from the Kolkata gangrape case and controversial remarks by a Trinamool Congress MP, to the working of the UP Women Commission, the death of Shefali Jariwala, the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, and the Etawah violence incident.

Interview excerpts:

IANS: What are your views on Kolkata gangrape of a 24-year-old student, and also about the Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee’s remark that “if a friend rapes a friend, how can you ensure security?”

Aparna Yadav: I believe these are very insensitive statements. Such things should never be said, especially by a public representative. The state government must take this matter seriously. Mamata Banerjee herself is the Chief Minister; she should come forward to ensure swift justice. This isn’t about politics anymore; it’s about basic human decency and safety. I want to appeal to the people of Bengal to remove this kind of leadership. In just ten months, there have been many crimes, including murders and rapes. According to reports, the victim in this case was brutally attacked with a hockey stick. It’s by God’s grace that she survived and is able to give her statement. I am grateful to the doctors who provided immediate care and saved her life. I salute the courage of this girl and her parents for instilling such bravery in her that, despite everything, she is speaking out. She is the voice of those countless women whose cries go unheard in the streets of Bengal. Taking cognisance of this, the MP who made such remarks should apologise immediately. Action must be taken against him. I don’t understand why he is silent now. This is not an issue of party or opposition—any woman, regardless of affiliation, can be a victim. All these details we’re hearing are coming from the media. Let the investigation continue, and the truth will come out. But from what we know so far, the accused seem to be well-connected with the ruling party. Is the Mamata government trying to shield these people? The Prime Minister himself is very strict about justice. I’m confident that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is watching this closely, and our demand is that this girl should get immediate justice.

IANS: How is the Women’s Commission working in Uttar Pradesh?

Aparna Yadav: Our Women’s Commission in UP has maintained an excellent track record. A lot of issues come to our attention, but the most important fact is that Uttar Pradesh currently ranks number one in India in the investigation and resolution of sexual offence cases. This success is due to a collective effort, not just the Women’s Commission, but the police, administration, and the double-engine government led by the respected Chief Minister. It’s a complete team effort. Today, our women in Uttar Pradesh under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership are much safer. We have addressed around 96.8 per cent of the grievances that come to us. This is the highest rate in India for addressing cases of sexual offences. Sexual violence is a social evil that can happen to anyone, irrespective of status or position. The most important thing is that here, at least, immediate action is taken at every level. You can see it everywhere you go: since the formation of the Women’s Commission, we have been working very quickly and with dedication. I think we have done a good job so far, but our commitment is to work even better in the future.

IANS: What do you see as the responsibility of the UP Women’s Commission?

Aparna Yadav: The Women’s Commission carries a huge responsibility. If you look at the rules governing Uttar Pradesh, our sphere of work is very broad. Personally, I make sure no one’s rights are ever violated. It’s a quasi-judicial post, which means we have the authority to investigate and pinpoint wrongdoing. Sometimes, we get cases where the man is right and the woman is wrong. So, when you sit in the chair of justice, you have to deliver justice without bias. This is what I want to tell everyone: Uttar Pradesh is very safe for women, and socially, there is a positive environment here. Yes, some incidents happen occasionally, and they are truly heartbreaking. But I want to appeal to everyone: stop doing politics on such issues. Focus on humanity. If we work with humanity at the centre, things will improve for society as a whole.

IANS: Your views on the death of Shefali Jariwala?

Aparna Yadav: Life and death are ultimately not in anyone’s hands. When death is meant to come, it will come. But we should pay attention to our lifestyle. I think we should try to embrace Ayurvedic traditions where possible and follow Indian customs in eating, sleeping, and daily habits. Going to the gym isn’t wrong at all, it’s good for health, but it’s also important to take time out for yourself, live with a bit of our Indianness. I believe if we adopt our traditional ways thoughtfully, we can lead healthier, happier lives.

IANS: What do you want to say about the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case?

Aparna Yadav: That was an extremely brutal crime. I always say this: if a man or woman does not want to stay in a relationship, please be mature and say so. Just say “we don’t want to be together” and end it there. But killing someone so cruelly is an irreparable loss. That person may not have meant much to one individual, but imagine the devastating impact on his parents, siblings, relatives, and friends. I don’t think there’s anything more valuable than a human life. If you’re married, in our traditions, marriage is meant to be a bond for seven lifetimes. Of course, times have changed, and social dynamics are different now, but I appeal to people to return to our roots a little. Let’s stop this “shut up culture” where everyone bottles up their feelings. We need to improve the tolerance levels of the younger generation. It’s very important to develop patience in all fields, and especially in our relationships.

IANS: What is your reaction to the violence in Etawah that erupted after police registered a case against two Bhagavat Kathavachaks accused of concealing their caste identity during a religious discourse?

Aparna Yadav: This incident was very unfortunate, and I am deeply saddened by it. Brahmins have played a very important role in preserving India’s culture. Their contribution is immense. At the same time, our Constitution grants every citizen fundamental rights, including the freedom to worship in their own way, freedom of religion, and freedom of expression. Everyone has the right to practice their religion however they want. That’s the beauty of our country. The incident in Etawah was indeed tragic, but it also points to larger social issues that we must acknowledge. I believe we need to respect everyone’s right to religious freedom and ensure that such conflicts don’t happen in the future. In India, everyone should have the space to follow their faith, their rituals, and their cultural practices without fear. We must strengthen this freedom while also working to maintain harmony and understanding across communities.

