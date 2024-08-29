With removal of jurisdictional limits, property buyers can now register anywhere in Greater Mumbai

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) In a big relief to the property buyers, the Maharashtra government on Thursday issued a notification removing the jurisdictional limits whereby the property registration can be done from anywhere in Greater Mumbai.

Accordingly, there will be a common jurisdiction for Greater Mumbai henceforth.

The government’s move aims to give a choice to the property buyers to go and register their properties at the nearby sub-registrar’s office anywhere in Greater Mumbai.

A Revenue Department official said, "There are four talukas in Greater Mumbai comprising Mumbai City, Andheri, Borivali, and Kurla. Earlier, if a resident of South Mumbai wanted to purchase a property in Borivali in North Mumbai, he had to go all the way there for the registration.

"However, with the removal of jurisdictional limit through Thursday's notification, a property buyer from South Mumbai need not to have to go to Borivali as he can now register that property in South Mumbai itself."

He added that annually, registration of 1,50,000 properties take place in the four talukas and with the removal of jurisdictional limits, the government hopes there will be an increase in property registration.

Revenue Department Deputy Secretary Satyanarayan Bajaj said in the notification that the removal of jurisdictional limit in Mumbai has been done by amending the government’s earlier notification issued on October 31, 2005.

Vice President of Builders Association of India, Anand Gupta, hailed the state government’s move, saying that it will further promote ease of doing business and remove the hassles in property registration.

"At the same time, the realty players also appeal to the state government to improve the infrastructure of the registration offices in a bid to make them more consumer-friendly," he said.

Gupta also demanded that the state government should bring down the premium rates charged by the civic and local bodies and the state government.

"At present, the premium rate is 50 per cent of the ready-reckoner rate which should be decreased to 25 per cent of the ready-reckoner rate, as it will increase the project viability and give relief to the property buyers in terms of prices," he said.

