Relief on interest and penalty for taxpayers under 'Amnesty Scheme' in Gurugram: Official

Gurugram, March 30 (IANS) Under the ‘Amnesty Scheme’ introduced by the Haryana government, taxpayers will be granted relief on the interest and penalty amounts payable under the GST Act for the financial years 2017-18, 2018-19, and 2019-20, provided they deposit only the principal tax amount by March 31, 2025, officials said.

Providing details about this initiative, Geetanjali Mor, Joint Excise and Taxation Commissioner (Gurugram Range), said that in October 2024, the Haryana government launched the Amnesty Scheme for traders/taxpayers registered under the GST Act.

Under this scheme, taxpayers can avail relief from interest and penalty amounts by depositing the principal tax due under Section 73 of the GST Act, 2017 for the financial years 2017-18, 2018-19, and 2019-20, on or before March 31, 2025.

To benefit from this scheme, taxpayers must deposit the principal tax amount before the deadline to secure relief on interest and penalties, she said.

She further explained that taxpayers who have pending tax, interest and penalty liabilities for the specified period and have filed an appeal against these dues must withdraw their appeal before applying for the amnesty scheme on the GST portal.

Additionally, they must upload the relevant withdrawal order on the portal. However, the primary condition remains that the principal tax amount must be paid by March 31, 2025.

She urged all eligible taxpayers to take maximum advantage of this scheme. Any outstanding dues that remain unpaid after March 31, 2025, will be recovered as per applicable rules and regulations.

"This is the best opportunity to avail the benefits of the government schemes. With this initiative, the taxpayers can take maximum advantage and secure relief on interest and penalties. We urge taxpayers to take advantage of this scheme before the prescribed time," she added.

