Goa extortionist on the run falls into Delhi Police net

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) An impersonator who extorted Rs 30 lakh from a Goa hotel guest by posing as a Delhi Police personnel from the Narcotics branch was arrested in Dehradun by a team of the Delhi Police Crime Branch, an official said on Sunday.

Imad Khan, 33, an accountant from Haryana, was picked up from a hideout near Shimla Bypass Road, near ISBT, Dehradun on Friday by a team of Delhi Police.

He had been on the run after giving a slip to Goa Police who had arrested him in connection with the extortion.

During questioning, Khan disclosed that he along with his associates, including a woman, extorted Rs 30 lakh from the victim by posing as police officers.

He told Delhi Police that on June 19, 2024, he was arrested by Goa Police but he absconded from their custody from outside the Mumbai Airport.

"Since then, he was at large and was hiding by changing his location frequently. Accordingly, after verifying the facts and having sufficient evidence on record, he was arrested under section 35(1)(c Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) that allows a police officer to arrest someone without a warrant,” said a Delhi Police official.

According to Aditya Gautam, DCP, Cyber Cell, Crime Branch, in 2023 Khan started working as a chef in a club in Delhi, which was owned by his aide - a woman.

The woman introduced him to Basit, Faizan, Bhuvan, Yasir, and Salman and told him that she knows a businessman from Mumbai, who could be targeted for extortion. Accordingly, on August 20, 2023, he and other associates went to Mapusa, Goa, where two villas were booked by the woman accused and the extortion was carried out.

Accused persons Basit, Faizan, Bhuvan, and Yasir have been arrested already, said DCP Gautam.

In another case, amid high drama in south Delhi’s busy Sarojini Nagar Market, two women were arrested with 33 counterfeit currency notes of Rs 100 denomination which they tried to circulate during shopping, an official said on Sunday.

Aged 22 and 29, one of them is a resident of Faridabad in Haryana and the other is from Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 105/2025, under section 180 BNS -- possessing of forged currency notes -- was registered at police station Sarojini Nagar after their arrest on March 19.

Both the women were arrested and produced before the concerned court, said DCP South West district Surendra Choudhary.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.