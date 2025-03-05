Release of actor Shaam’s 'Asthram' postponed

Chennai, March 5 (IANS) The release of director Arvind Rajagopal’s crime investigation thriller, ‘Asthram’, featuring actor Shaam in the lead, has now been postponed, its makers announced on Wednesday.

The film was supposed to release on March 7 and the unit had gone to the extent of screening the film to the media ahead of its release this Friday.

However, with nine films being scheduled for release this weekend, the makers of the film felt that they were not able to get the number of screens they desired to showcase their film. Hence, they have now opted to postpone the release of their film.

The film created a buzz when its Tamil Nadu theatrical rights were acquired by Five Star, a distribution house riding high on the success of its recent films like ‘Parking’, ‘Maharaja’, and ‘Garudan’.

The film, which has been produced by Best Movies Dhana Shanmugamani, is a crime-investigation thriller featuring actor Shaam in the lead role and model-turned-actress Niranjani as the female lead.

Shaam plays a police officer in this film which has been shot for 30 days across Chennai and the exotic locales of Kodaikanal.

The movie is a racy and engaging thriller, with the story having been penned by Jegan M.S. The movie will also feature includes versatile actors like Nizhalgal Ravi, Aroul D Shankar, and Jeeva Ravi in pivotal roles along with a newcomer called Ranjith DSM.

The movie has a strong technical team. Sundaramoorthy, known for his work in ‘Airaa’, ‘8 Thottakkal’, and ‘Bommai Nayagi’ has scored the music for this film, which has cinematography by Kalyan, who is best known for his work in the film ‘Jackson Durai’. Boopathy, who previously worked as an associate editor on acclaimed films such as ‘Irudhi Sutru’ and ’Soorarai Pottru’ is the film’s editor.

