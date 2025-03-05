Anand Pandit to address burning issues of Punjabi with his debut Pollywood project 'Mithde'

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Producer Anand Pandit is set to make his mark in the Punjabi film industry with his debut Pollywood project, “Mithde.”

The upcoming film, produced by Anand, is written and directed by Amberdeep Singh. The movie aims to address some of the most pressing and burning issues faced by Punjab, tackling themes that resonate deeply with the region's socio-political landscape. Anand Pandit Motion Pictures (APMP) is all set to distribute the Punjabi drama 'Mithde' worldwide in collaboration with Panorama Studios.

Speaking about why he chose to distribute the film on a global scale, Anand Pandit shared, “Punjab's beautiful traditions and culture are always talked about but this film focuses on some other burning issues as well. This deeply moving story focuses on the youth who are torn between the love for their land and the future that beckons them elsewhere. Amberdeep is one of the most talented young makers today and I hope this film will make him a pan-Indian force to reckon with.”

Amberdeep Singh added, “I think the time has come for regional barriers to melt and all the industries to synergise and work together. I feel very happy that we are working with Anand sir and that the film will now reach new demographics. This is a story about fundamental human questions that are universally relatable. I hope people across the country will watch 'Mithde' and identify themselves with it.”

Anand Pandit has an extensive production portfolio, having worked in over seven languages, including Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Gujarati cinema.

‘Mithde’ is a stirring love story set in rural Punjab struggling with the migration crisis, and it stars Tania, Roopi Gill, and Laksh Duleh, as well as Amberdeep himself, along with Nirmal Rishi, B.N. Sharma, Gurpreet Bhangu, Sukhi Chahal, Mintu Kapa, Paramveer Singh, Suvidha Duggal, and Vishu.

The film's soundtrack is composed by some of the most renowned musicians in Punjabi music, including Guru Randhawa, Ammy Virk, Amrit Maan, Happy Raikoti, Bir Singh, and Avvy Sra.

‘Mithde’ is slated to hit theatres on March 14.

