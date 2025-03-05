Rajasthan: Official emphasises on quality rehabilitation to make Jaipur beggar-free

Jaipur, March 5 (IANS) Every possible effort will be made to ensure the quality rehabilitation of individuals involved in begging to preserve Jaipur’s glorious tradition and image, said District Collector Jitendra Kumar Soni on Wednesday.

He also has directed departmental officers to work in coordination to make the city beggary-free in a meeting held at the Collectorate.

Soni emphasised the need for effective rehabilitation, enabling individuals to transition from begging to a life of dignity through skill development and employment opportunities.

The District Collector instructed the police and traffic police officers to assist in identifying and rescuing people engaged in begging while taking strict legal action against those involved in criminal activities.

Additionally, municipal corporation officials were directed to ensure proper hygiene and maintenance of rehabilitation homes, repair toilets, and provide essential services.

He also emphasised linking these homes with the Annapurna Rasoi Yojana to ensure adequate food supply and facilitate employment and self-employment through skill training programs.

The medical department was tasked with conducting health check-ups, providing medical treatment, and linking rehabilitation homes to nearby government hospitals for necessary healthcare services. To ensure education for children involved in begging, the District Child Protection Unit was directed to compile a list of such children and provide it to the Education Department.

Efforts will be made to admit them into government-run Children Homes and local schools under the Right to Education Act. The Child Welfare Committee will also oversee their admission to appropriate facilities.

For adults, the Social Justice and Empowerment Department was instructed to collaborate with the police, NGOs, and other agencies to conduct surveys and identify individuals in need.

Depending on eligibility, they will be admitted to Children Homes, Women Homes, Old Age Homes, or Rehabilitation Homes. Further, arrangements will be made for issuing Aadhar and Jan Aadhaar cards and linking them to social security schemes.

The Rajasthan Skill and Livelihood Development Corporation was directed to organise residential training programs in batches for identified individuals. Trained individuals will be linked to employment opportunities through loans, grants, and government schemes, with follow-up programs ensuring long-term rehabilitation.

Soni reiterated that Jaipur’s reputation would not be compromised, and coordinated efforts will continue to eradicate begging from the city.

