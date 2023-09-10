Relative held for raping six-month-old girl in UP village

Sambhal, Sep 10 (IANS) In a horrific incident, a six-month-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her 20-year-old neighbour in a village in the Bahjoi area of Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district.

The survivor's mother, who lives in Badaun, had come to meet her parents with her newborn daughter in Sambhal last week.

Sanjeev, who is also a distant relative of the woman, came to meet the family and took her daughter to his house to play with her.

After some time, the mother heard her baby crying loudly and rushed to Sanjeev's house where she found her daughter lying naked and bleeding. She shouted for help. Sanjeev was immediately caught and roughed up by the family and other people in the neighbourhood. He was handed over to the police.

Meanwhile, the survivor was sent for treatment. The child's condition is stable.

Additional SP Shirish Chandra said, "We have arrested the accused and he has been booked under sections 376 (rape) of IPC along with sections 5 and 6 of the POCSO Act. The accused, who is unmarried and unemployed, has confessed to his crime and has been sent to the Sambhal district jail."

