Rekha’s IIFA performance brings back memories of Birju Maharaj’s iconic praise

Abu Dhabi, Sep 29 (IANS) Veteran actress Rekha personified grace as she took to the stage on Day 2 of the IIFA awards in Abu Dhabi. The actress performed on the song 'Piya Tose Naina Lage Re' from ‘Guide’.

The actress donned a pink coloured Anarkali suit, and looked ethereal as she mesmerised the audience with her moves which exuded elegance.

Her moves remind of the time when the legendary dancer Birju Maharaj praised her beauty and elegance.

During the International Film Festival of India 2013 in Goa, Birju Maharaj heaped praise on the actress he told her that she looked like a million bucks and complimented her on losing weight. Rekha accepted the compliment gracefully and revealed that it was her disciplined lifestyle, combined with a healthy diet that is the reason for her weight loss.

Meanwhile, glimpses of Rekha’s performance were shared by IIFA on its official Instagram page. They wrote in the caption, “The night lights up as the iconic and ever-glowing Rekha gives a stunning performance on the stage of the NEXA IIFA Awards 2024 (sic)”.

Elsewhere, during the award ceremony, the triad of SRK, Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar also danced on the IIFA stage. The three danced to the beats of ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ from the SRK-starrer ‘Pathaan’. SRK’s signature charm was on full display as they shook a leg and entertained the audience.

It wasn’t just the stage that SRK set the fire to, the Bollywood icon also took home the trophy for Best Actor for his work in his home production ‘Jawan’ which was directed by Atlee. The Best Actress award was doled out to Rani Mukerji for ‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway’. Other winners included ‘Animal’ for Best Picture and Best Director for Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’ won multiple awards.

