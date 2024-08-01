Rejections have made me stronger and more driven: Siddhanth Kapoor

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) Actor Siddhanth Kapoor, known for his ability to tackle a variety of roles and acclaimed for both commercial and critically successful films, shared that the rejections he has encountered throughout his career have strengthened his resolve and intensified his pursuit of his goals.

Siddhanth Kapoor was recently seen in the film 'Chalti Rahe Zindagi' which premiered on ZEE5 on July 26th and is garnering great appreciation for her role of Krishna Bhagat in the film.

In a candid conversation, the 'Haseena Parkar' actor spoke about facing rejections in his career. He said, "I have faced 200 rejections in my life. I have signed 20 films and taken out of them. But I feel rejections have made me stronger. They make me more driven. I believe the universe has a plan for you and whatever happens with you adds up to your experience."

Talking about his role in the film, he said, "I play the role of a local bread and milk supplier in a compound. He has a very good relationship with many people. His wife sells pickles. He has a lot of debt but still remains happy. The role was challenging for me to play but I enjoyed it."

He further added, "It was a very positive character to play. A change from all the grey shades that I have played before. I learnt a lot from this film."

'Chalti Rahe Zindagi' is based on how people's lives changed during Covid. It features Siddhant Kapoor, Manjari Fadnnis, Indraneil Sengupta, Seema Biswas, Barkha Sengupta and Rohit Khandelwal. The film is directed by Aarti Bagdi.

The film is currently streaming on ZEE5.

