Register FIR against AAP legislator in assault case: Akali Dal leader

Amritsar, Aug 16 (IANS) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Wednesday demanded the registration of a first information report (FIR) and arrest of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Amarpal Singh for summoning a Sub-Inspector to his office and getting him beaten by confidantes.

Majithia told the media here that “even though Sub-Inspector Kailash Chander was summoned by the legislator and beaten up when he was sitting in his office, an attempt is being made to dilute the case by registering an FIR against two AAP office-bearers”.

Giving details, Majithia said the Sub-Inspector had in his complaint mentioned that he was told by the Station House Officer (SHO) that he had been summoned by the legislator and should meet him.

He said following this when the Sub-Inspector reached the MLA’s office one of the latter’s closest confidantes and convict undergoing a 10-year imprisonment thrashed him and even disrespected his turban.

The Sub-Inspector said even as the convict, Devender Singh, who is on bail, beat him up, another close confidant of the legsilator, Harjinder Singh, threatened him with dire consequences.

He said all this happened when the legislator was sitting in his office.

Demanding the arrest of MLA Amarpal Singh in the case, Majithia said “since the legislator had called the Sub-Inspector to his office and the police officer was beaten up in the MLA’s office the latter is the prime accused in the case and should be proceeded against immediately”.

He also demanded that the case be probed by a judge since the Batala police could not be trusted to take action against the legislator.

"The Batala SSP took 10 hours to register a case against the legislator's supporters Devinder and Harjinder, who are Youth President and Circle President of AAP in Hargobindpur, respectively, and are covering up Amarpal Singh's involvement in the case."

The SAD leader also said how attempts were being made to force the Sub-Inspector to compromise.

