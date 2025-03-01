Regional satraps operate through two doors: Congress leader's remarks set to stir fresh row

Kolkata, March 1 (IANS) Amid the ongoing rift in INDIA Bloc partners, a Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Saturday made a fresh remark which may stir controversy. He said that in some states, regional parties tend to operate through two doors.

Recently, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) went solo in the Delhi Assembly polls and faced defeat. Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress is also choosing to fight independently in the West Bengal elections.

Speaking with IANS, Ghulam Ahmad Mir said, "We are all battling against divisive and communal forces in this country. In our time, we united everyone under one banner. Congress continues to have a clear mission, but in some areas, regional parties tend to operate through two doors. Our current focus in West Bengal is to revitalise the dormant Congress at every level. The rest will be determined by the people."

He further reacted on whether solo for parties like Trinamool Congress will harm in the upcoming polls.

"See, it's completely on them," he added.

When asked about a potential alliance between Congress and Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, Mir responded, "I’ve said this many times—it's not up to us to decide alliances right now. Our responsibility is to strengthen our party and organisation."

Mir further reacted on the question of whether Mamata Banerjee should lead the INDIA Bloc.

"When you think about leading the country, you must consider the whole picture. India has 30 states, 543 Lok Sabha seats, and countless assemblies, blocks, and booths. While the victory or defeat of a party is important, we must also evaluate which party has the national reach and appeal, and which leader embodies that. These are the key parameters to consider."

Regarding rumours of Mamata Banerjee’s involvement in illegal infiltration in Bengal, Mir responded, "I have no information about that yet. I am here to focus on strengthening the Congress organisation and preparing for our agenda for the 2026 elections."

As West Bengal gears up for its 2026 elections, political parties like Trinamool Congress, BJP, and Congress are already strategising for the crucial polls.

