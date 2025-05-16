Refrain from making public comment on Operation Sindoor: Trinamool tells party leaders

Kolkata, May 16 (IANS) The Trinamool Congress on Friday cautioned all party ranks and files against making any remarks on Operation Sindoor.

The Trinamool Congress gave direction after facing major embarrassment due to its leader, Sugata Roy's statement about 'Operation Sindoor'.

"Any violation in the matter will be dealt with by strict disciplinary action against the leader concerned. The issue is so sensitive, considering that it involves national security issues, the Chief Minister herself is avoiding making public statements. So it is the duty of all of us within the party to follow the trend set by her in the matter," said a state cabinet member on condition of anonymity.

He also pointed out Roy's remark that India cricket team captain Rohit Sharma should not be in the squad caused embarrassment for the party.

"While that comment was manageable, Roy's latest comment is highly damaging for the party. Such unwarranted comments are not expected from a veteran leader and politician like him," the member said.

Officially, Trinamool Congress has also issued a statement disapproving of Roy's comments on Operation Sindoor.

"Let us emphatically state that the statement made by Prof Saugata Roy, MP, is not the opinion of the All India Trinamool Congress," the statement read.

Notably, Roy, in an interview with a vernacular media channel, said Operation Sindoor witnessed the movement of warplanes, missiles, and drones from here to there, and hence, according to him, the entire exercise was comical.

What was even more embarrassing for the party was that in the interview, he questioned the exact places of terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir being destroyed in the strike.

To recall, the Chief Minister herself faced scathing criticism earlier in March 2019 when she sought evidence from the Union government about the Indian Air Force strike at Balakot in Pakistan. While raising the demand, CM Banerjee claimed that the people of India had the right to know the details of the destruction caused by the operations.

Probably, keeping the 2019 reaction in mind, this time the Chief Minister has been extremely cautious in giving her reactions on Operation Sindoor.

