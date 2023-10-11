(For Reena Mam) Samrat Chaudhary alleges Lalu Prasad asked 'party supporters' to beat Nitish Kumar in Bihar's Garaul

Patna, Oct 11 (IANS) State BJP President Samrat Chaudhary has launched a scathing attack on the Bihar Chief Minister and said that Nitish Kumar has forgotten how Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav asked his party supporters to beat him up in the past.

"Lalu Prasad Yadav and Nitish Kumar are together in Bihar now and the Chief Minister seems to have forgotten how the RJD supremo asked his party supporters to beat him up in Garaul," Chaudhary said.

"Nitish Kumar may meet Rahul Gandhi or Lalu Prasad Yadav but the people of Bihar have decided to throw him out of power under the leadership of the BJP. The Lav (Kurmi) and Kush (Kushwaha) equation has given great respect to Nitish Kumar and allowed him to rule the state for the last 18 years. He has declared Lalu's son as his political successor but the people of Bihar will question him about it," he said.

"Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav, through the caste survey, tried to create 'casteist hooliganism' in Bihar. They created conflict between the Backward and Forward Castes," he added.

“Lalu Prasad is the cancer of politics in Bihar and the BJP will boot him out of power," Chaudhary said.

Reacting to Chaudhary’s comments Nitish Kumar said, "I gave respect to his father. He was quite young and I made him an MLA and a Minister in the Bihar government. He used to change his party frequently. His statement makes no sense. Don't talk about him."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.