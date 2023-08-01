Reema Kagti reveals why it took so long to come up with 'Made In Heaven 2'

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Filmmaker Reema Kagti, who has created the show 'Made In Heaven' with Zoya Akhtar, has finally shared the reason as to why the second season took four years to be made.

Reema was present at the trailer launch of the second season of the show.

She said: "The reason we took a lot of time to come up with season 2 is because we were pushing the envelope with regards to the show's writing. Crafting a compelling narrative and characters does take time.

"The more detailed the writing is, the more engaging the content turns out to be on the screen."

Covid-19 played a spoilsport to in the making of the second season.

"Another thing that adds to the delay was the Covid-19 pandemic that still continues to grip some parts of the world."

Reema further said: "Covid pandemic did disrupt the production and post-production. But, we made our way around that and we are glad to bring forth the second season for all loyal fans of the show."

‘Made In Heaven’ is a romantic drama web series that airs on Prime Video.

The series chronicles the lives of Tara and Karan, two wedding planners in Delhi running an agency named Made in Heaven. The series stars Arjun Mathur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora and Kalki Koechlin.

The new series stars Mona Singh, Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Raaz, Ishwak Singh among many others.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.