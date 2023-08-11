Reddy calls upon people to hoist tricolour at their homes

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday called upon the people of the country to hoist tricolour at their homes on the upcoming Independence Day.

“On August 15, all people of the country should hoist tricolour at their homes. From today till August 15, there will Tiranga rallies across the country,” Reddy told reporters before participating in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ bike rally.

The Minister said everyone should be part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

Meanwhile, Minister Anurag Thakur, was present in the bike rally, in a tweet wrote: “The tricolour is our national pride, symbol of our unity, freedom and patriotism. It represents the legacy of our great nation and the sacrifices of the brave daughters and sons of India.

“Last year, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's appeal, every Indian came forward and proudly hoisted the tricolour in their houses. The visuals of last year fill every Indian with pride.

“As we celebrate the 76th Independence Day, Tiranga Bike Rally was organised with Members of Parliament to carry forward the goal of 'Har Ghar Tiranga'. I urge every Indian to come out and celebrate our freedom day with the same vigour and excitement, and let's paint the horizon with our tricolour,” Thakur said.

