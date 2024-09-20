Red-hot Kareena Kapoor sizzles on her pre-birthday celebrations

Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan gave fans a sneak peek into her pre-birthday celebrations, sharing stunning pictures of herself in an elegant off-shoulder red gown.

The star, who will be turning 44 on September 21, looked effortlessly glamorous as she got into the celebratory spirit ahead of her big day, leaving fans in awe of her timeless beauty and chic style.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena, who has 12.9 million followers, shared a series of photos showcasing her stunning pre-birthday look.

In the pictures, the ‘Jab We Met’ fame actress is seen posing gracefully in an off-shoulder, high-slit red gown, exuding glamour and confidence. She rounded off the look with her signature smokey eyes and nude lips, adding a bold touch with transparent red heels, perfectly complementing the ensemble.

Kareena’s style once again proves why she remains a fashion icon in the industry.

In the caption, she wrote: “Bringing in my birthday”.

On the personal front, Kareena is married to actor Saif Ali Khan. The duo tied the knot on October 16, 2012, in a private ceremony in Bandra, Mumbai. The couple have two sons – Taimur and Jeh.

Saif is the son of former captain of the Indian national cricket team, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, and actress Sharmila Tagore. He has two younger sisters, designer Saba Ali Khan and actress Soha Ali Khan.

He was first married to actress Amrita Singh. The couple have two children-- actress Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim. They got separated in 2004.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was last seen in the heist comedy film ‘Crew’. The movie featured Tabu and Kriti Sanon alongside Kareena in the lead roles. Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma played pivotal characters in the Rajesh Krishnan directorial film.

She next has ‘Singham Again’ in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Saif made his acting debut in 1993 with a leading role in the movie 'Parampara'. The action drama directed by Yash Chopra, featured an ensemble cast of Sunil Dutt, Vinod Khanna, Aamir Khan, Neelam Kothari, Raveena Tandon, Ashwini Bhave, Ramya Krishna and Anupam Kher.

He has appeared in movies like 'Aashik Awara', 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari', 'Kachche Dhaage', 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain', 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', 'Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein', 'Dil Chahta Hai', 'LOC Kargil', 'Omkara', 'Parineeta', 'Ta Ra Rum Pum', 'Love Aaj Kal', 'Phantom', 'Tanhaji', and 'Vikram Vedha'.

The 54-year-old actor was last seen in the mythological action film 'Adipurush'.

Saif next has 'Devara: Part 1', a Telugu action drama written and directed by Koratala Siva. It is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts. The film stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr. in the titular role, alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj and Srikanth.

He also has 'Jewel Thief: The Red Sun Chapter' in the kitty.

