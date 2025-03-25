Recruitment 'controversy' in Gujarat's Jamnagar: Candidates protest against GETCO

Jamnagar, March 25 (IANS) Hundreds of candidates from across Gujarat gathered at Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Limited (GETCO) Company in Jamnagar for the recruitment process of lineman apprentices.

However, the recruitment drive quickly turned into a controversy, with over 400 candidates alleging unfair practices and misinformation by the company.

GETCO had reportedly claimed that only candidates from three districts were invited to participate in the recruitment process.

However, many candidates, who travelled from different parts of the state, stated that the official recruitment advertisement had no mention of such restrictions.

This discrepancy led to significant frustration and anger among the candidates, many of whom had spent considerable money travelling to Jamnagar.

Upon reaching the recruitment venue, many candidates were shocked to learn that they were not eligible to participate.

The company officials maintained that only candidates from Jamnagar, Dwarka, and one other district were allowed, a statement that directly contradicted the expectations set by the recruitment advertisement. This led to heated arguments and protests at the venue.

Several candidates expressed disappointment, stating they had travelled long distances at their own expense, only to be turned away.

The affected candidates demanded accountability from GETCO, questioning why the recruitment announcement had not specified the district-wise selection criteria beforehand. As more candidates gathered and voiced their discontent, the situation escalated.

Protesters accused GETCO of misleading job seekers and demanded immediate clarification.

Many candidates raised slogans against the company, calling for transparency and fairness in the hiring process. The recruitment drive, which was initially expected to be a streamlined process, turned into a chaotic scene with security personnel stepping in to control the situation.

Despite attempts by officials to pacify the crowd, the outrage continued, highlighting the deep dissatisfaction among job seekers.

In response to the controversy, GETCO officials maintained that they had only invited candidates from the specified districts and denied any wrongdoings.

However, many candidates are now seeking legal action or intervention from government authorities to address the issue.

As job seekers await further clarification, the demand for fair hiring practices continues to grow, putting pressure on GETCO to address the grievances of the affected candidates.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.