Recipe for chaos: VP Dhankhar’s veiled reaction to LoP Gandhi’s remark

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) Some forces inimical to the nation constantly create recipes for chaos — absolute chaos, said Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday, a day after an FIR was registered against Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi for his "fighting against Indian state" remark.

“They are ever ready to destabilise the nation, hinder its growth, taint its institutions, and tarnish the image of its great personalities. Such forces must be neutralised, negated, and decimated,” said Dhankhar at the Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony of the Nandlal Nuwal Centre of Indology at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan here.

He also reflected on the loss of business hours in Parliament and said, “Democratic polity thrives on discourse. Expression and discourse are fundamental to democracy. We cannot claim to be living in a democracy if we do not have the right of expression. However, expression without dialogue is incomplete.”

“Absence of dialogue can be apocalyptic! Absence of dialogue can be a death-knell for democratic institutions. Consideration of varying points of view is the nectar of democracy. Democracy flourishes through inclusive dialogue, free from fear or ridicule,” he said.

Dhankhar said a glimpse into our Indological heritage reveals that dialogue and discourse were central to resolving issues. “Our scriptures and history emphasise that dialogue resolves conflict and sustains society,” he said.

“I have no doubt, friends, subscribing to these principles of dialogue, discussion, and expression would also run down the political temperature in the country, which at the moment is worrisome. Offers need to be made by one and all concerned to ensure that dialogue takes place at all levels in democracy. A healthy dialogue and discourse will always go for the nation's welfare,” he said.

He also urged countrymen to contribute in the march towards development.

“We are at a time, when we are marching into the last quarter of the century of our independence, and therefore, we will have to pre-dedicate ourselves with vigour, fervour, passion, and mission to ensure that the sublime principle of Indology take us to a developed nation at 2047, he said.

