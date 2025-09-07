Recalling 2013 U'khand tragedy, BJP accuses Congress of politicising Punjab flood relief

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) The BJP on Sunday lashed out at Congress for allegedly politicising flood relief efforts in Punjab by pasting stickers of the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on relief packages.

The BJP shared an IANS video showing flood relief consignments organised by Congress. It features stickers with an old photo of Rahul Gandhi, while the trucks loaded with aid also displayed large posters of Congress leaders and party symbols.

The BJP alleged that Congress was prioritising politics over genuine relief work, recalling a similar episode during the 2013 Uttarakhand floods.

BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari posted a video on X highlighting the issue, stating, "If the objective of Congress is to provide flood relief in Punjab, why is it sticking stickers of Rahul Gandhi along with Congress symbol? It's clear Congress' priority is not flood relief, but politicising flood relief."

Drawing parallels with the past, Bhandari stated, "Even during Uttarakhand 2013, the Congress delayed flood relief for Gandhi Vadra family! For Congress, party politics is first, relief is last!"

During the Uttarakhand tragedy in 2013, at least 500 trucks carrying rations and food materials meant for survivors in Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Uttarkashi, and Pithoragarh were stranded for days in Rishikesh, Dehradun, Haridwar, and Haldwani due to a lack of clearances from the administration.

Among these, 96 ration-loaded trucks were reportedly sent by senior Congress leaders on behalf of then party chief Sonia Gandhi and then party vice-president Rahul Gandhi.

The trucks, stranded along the 230 km Haridwar-Gangotri bypass, had caused major traffic disruptions as relief material failed to reach survivors in remote areas.

Truck drivers at the time had said that after reaching Dehradun, they were instructed to head further into the mountains towards Srinagar, but were left stranded with dwindling fuel and no guidance.

Many drivers had stated they had no money for meals or fuel, and no one from the party or government contacted them for assistance.

