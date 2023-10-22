Rebel leaders set to upset vote calculations of both BJP, Cong

Bhopal, Oct 22 (IANS) Rebel leaders are set to disrupt the poll arithmetics of both, the BJP and the Congress, in the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.

In many assembly constituencies, these rebels have the strength to overturn the results, and this poses a big challenge for both political parties.

Voting to elect a 230-member state Assembly is to be held in a single phase on November 17. The elections will see a direct contest between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress.

Considering the tight contest, both the parties are cautious about selecting candidates, resulting in dissatisfaction among several factions.

Those who are not getting tickets are either switching sides or are leaving no stone unturned to cause damage to their parties.

Congress has so far announced the names of candidates for 229 seats and since the announcement, there have been reports of protests from about two dozen places. As a result of this, the party had to change its candidates from three places -- Datia, Pichhore and Gotegaon.

Also, several officials have resigned from their posts and many have even left the party.

Similar is the situation with the BJP, which has come up with four lists so far and has announced candidates for 144 seats. There were protests at many places over ticket distributions.

Several BJP leaders, including two sitting MLAs -- Birendra Raghuvanshi and Narayan Tripathi, have left the party. Both of them were hopeful of getting tickets from Congress but were disappointed.

Both parties are worried about the growing discontent and have entrusted the responsibility to the senior leaders to convince angry leaders that they will be given important roles if the party forms the government in the state. Besides, many leaders are also being accommodated in the organisation.

Political analysts believe that this time the elections in the state are going to be a close contest, the government can be formed by any party and that is why all the contenders want to try their luck by contesting the elections. The leaders to whom both the parties are not giving tickets are rebelling and joining SP, BSP and AAP.

The inclination of politicians towards small parties is also because if neither of the two parties gets the majority, then the key to power will come into their hands.

