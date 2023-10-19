Rebel CM Ibrahim ousted from JD(S) K'taka chief's post, ex-CM Kumaraswamy takes charge

Bengaluru, Oct 19 (IANS) Former Prime Minister and JD(S) national President H.D. Deve Gowda on Thursday dissolved the party’s State Executive Committee and appointed his son, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy as the party’s ad hoc president in a tactful move to remove C.M. Ibrahim who had raised the banner of revolt.

“State President Ibrahim has been sacked. The committee headed by Ibrahim is dissolved. This is not an expulsion. With respect he has been vacated from the post,” Deve Gowda declared.

Earlier, Ibrahim had declared rebellion challenging the decision of JD(S) to go with the BJP in the state. Ibrahim further warned Deve Gowda not to join hands with the BJP and declared his support for the Congress. He also stated that the defeat of the BJP-NDA should be ensured, and that he can’t be expelled as he was the state President of the party.

Ibrahim's open rebellion had proved to be a big setback for JD(S). However, Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy downplayed the development and stated that everything will be clear soon. Sources said that the situation seemed to be complex as Ibrahim, backed by the Congress, would approach the court in case of his expulsion, stated sources. The development indicated a split in the JD(S) party.

However, Deve Gowda in what seemed to be a master stroke convened a core committee meeting and dissolved the executive committee of the party which included the post of state president giving no room for legal proceedings.

Addressing media persons, Deve Gowda stated, “We had convened a meeting and taken a final decision as per the rules and consultation of various wings of the party. It has been decided to make former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy as the State President along with being a leader of the JD(S) legislature party.”

Until the next elections, Kumaraswamy will continue as the state President. Senior leader Tippe Swamy had been declared as the state Secretary. The other office-bearers will have to be chosen and this will be done with the consultations, Deve Gowda stated.

“I will not discuss the statements given by the past state president of the party. It is six months after the elections. I am aware of his remarks. Many MLAs, former MLAs have discussed the matter. Ibrahim had stated his opinion. There are instances of similar developments in Kerala, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu states. We were forced to make an alliance with the BJP. The Kerala Unit had also given its consent for the alliance,” Deve Gowda explained.

"There is no dearth of leaders of minority communities. The politics in the nation is in a different mode. There is no need to be concerned," he said.

He also maintained that all three top posts in the JD(S) party were held by Vokkaligas.But, national leaders have identified the strength of Kumaraswamy.

Talking to the media, Kumaraswamy stated, the decision had been taken by18 MLAs and 30 district presidents. They had given power to Deve Gowda to take the call. “I will hold a meeting after the VijayaDashami festival and organise the party. If Ibrahim wants to talk, he is welcome even now. The Congress does not have any morality to talk about family politics,” he maintained.

