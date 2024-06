Reasi terror attack: J&K Police release suspect's sketch, announces Rs 20 L reward for info

Jammu, June 12 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Police have released a sketch of the suspected terrorist involved in the terror attack on a pilgrim bus near Shivkhori temple in Reasi district in which nine people were killed, the police said.

"Reasi police announces a reward of Rs 20 lakh for any information about the whereabouts of a terrorist involved in the recent attack on the Yatri bus in the area of Pouni," the police said on Tuesday in a statement.

"The sketch of a terrorist has been prepared on the disclosure and description of eyewitnesses."

"Reasi police appeals general public to provide any reliable information on the following contact numbers -- SSP Reasi - 9205571332; ASP Reasi - 9419113159; DySP HQ Reasi -9419133499; SHO Pouni - 7051003214; SHO Ransoo - 7051003213 and PCR Reasi - 9622856295."

