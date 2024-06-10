Ready to release water to Delhi as per pact: Himachal CM

Shimla, June 10 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Monday said the state government was ready to release water to Delhi as per agreement with its government.

Replying to a question about the bye-elections for three assembly seats, the Chief Minister pointed out that these seats became vacant due to the resignation of Independent legislators.

He emphasised that these legislators had the choice to support either the ruling party or the Opposition. The Chief Minister sought reasons behind their resignation, their involvement in malpractices and selling their memberships.

“These reasons should be disclosed to the public. Now let us see they fight the bye-elections on BJP tickets.”

The Chief Minister posed a question to the electorate, asking why these former MLAs, who were elected for a five-year term, chose to force by-elections upon them.

The Chief Minister condemned the terrorist attack on a bus carrying the pilgrims in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir in which nine people lost their lives by terming it a cowardice act.

