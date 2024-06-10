IOA, WFI extend support for Paris-bound wrestlers

New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) have bolstered their support to Paris Olympics-bound wrestlers. The IOA and WFI have strung together a comprehensive support team for the wrestlers. It will include experienced coaches, physiotherapists, nutritionists, mental conditioning coaches, and other essential staff, all dedicated to the well-being and performance of the wrestlers.

Apart from this, Vinesh Phogat's request for additional support has also been accepted.

"Besides the overarching support framework, IOA and WFI have responded positively to Vinesh Phogat's request for additional support to aid her in her preparation to compete in the Paris Olympic Games. Recognising the importance of her request, an extra layer of support staff will be provided to cater to her needs," the IOA said in a release.

IOA president Dr. PT Usha said supporting the athletes' quest for success is of utmost priority.

"By providing an extensive support team, we aim to ensure that our wrestlers have access to the best resources, enabling their peak performance," she said.

"This decision aligns with our commitment to foster an environment where athletes can thrive."

WFI president Sanjay Singh said the Federation is committed to supporting all its athletes in every possible way.

"We will ensure that Vinesh and all our wrestlers receive the necessary support to excel and keep India's flag flying," he said.

This initiative is part of the larger mission of the IOA and WFI to continuously improve the training, preparation, and overall support mechanisms available to all Indian athletes. The goal is to create a sustainable model of excellence that can propel Indians to greater heights on the global stage.

Wrestling has not only fetched India's first individual Olympic Games medal through K.D. Jadhav in 1952 but also has seen podium finishers in each of the Olympics since 2008. With as many as seven medals, including two silver and five bronze, wrestling is second only to hockey in terms of medals won by Indians.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.