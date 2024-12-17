Ready to face legally: KTR on Formula E race case

Hyderabad, Dec 17 (IANS) Days after the Telangana Cabinet gave its nod to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to initiate action against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao in Formula E race case, the former minister said on Tuesday that he was ready to face it legally.

Rama Rao took to social media platform 'X' to react to the Cabinet's decision, which came after Governor Jishnu Dev Varma gave his permission to try the BRS leader under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Calling Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy "Chitti Naidu", the BRS leader remarked that it seems his "bargaining with BJP in Delhi is yielding results".

KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known, said the Chief Minister could not bring even three paise to the state with his visit to Delhi 30 times but is trying to draw sadistic pleasure by booking three cases against him.

"Good luck Chitti Naidu & Co. Will face you legally. Bring it on," wrote KTR.

In another post, the former minister reacted to an earlier tweet of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah about the showcase of F4 cars in Bengaluru. "Wow Nice! So is this also a scam? I wonder!" posted KTR.

"Great showcase of the F4 cars on the roads of Bengaluru. We welcome this endeavour to showcase our city through motorsports, and look forward to working closely with Racing Promotions in more such events!" Siddramaiah had posted on May 19.

Minister for Information and Public Relations Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy revealed on Monday that the Governor has permitted to proceed against KTR in the case.

The minister said the Chief Secretary would forward the file signed by the Governor to the ACB for further action.

Last month, the Congress government requested the Governor to grant permission to the ACB to register a case against KTR for alleged misuse of power and diversion of funds for conducting the Formula-E race.

There are allegations that then Industry Minister KTR sanctioned funds for the race bypassing established procedures.

The Congress government says the previous government conducted the race to benefit a company.

The then government agreed to pay Rs 110 crore to the company, and out of this, Rs 55 crore was paid. The remaining amount was to be paid in two instalments.

Formula E announced the cancellation of the second Formula E race (Season 10) scheduled in Hyderabad on February 10.

The announcement was made after a decision by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department (MAUD) of the Telangana government not to fulfil the Host City Agreement signed on October 30, 2023.

Formula E Operations (FEO) said it was left with no choice other than to formally give notice to MAUD for breach of contract.

