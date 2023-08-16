Ravie Dubey shot a 28-minute long monologue in single take for 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava'

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) Actor Ravie Dubey, who is gearing up for his upcoming streaming series 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava', spoke about a 28-minute long monologue in the series which he shot in a single take.

Set in Allahabad, this heartwarming legal drama follows the life of Lakhan, a young lawyer defying the odds to succeed in his city. Born in complex circumstances, Lakhan becomes a symbol of resilience, adaptability, and audacity.

The series also stars Sanvikaa Singh, Akshay Joshi, Saad Bilgrami, Bhuvnesh Mann, Ariah Agarwal, and Aradhana Sharma.

Sharing the insight, Ravie said: "As an actor, it's our constant responsibility to push boundaries and deliver unique and engaging content to the audience. This 28-minute single-shot monologue was an exciting opportunity. We realised it was a winner that could set a precedent. We worked on the script overnight on the sets after our shift and shot it the next day in one take. Being a courtroom drama, the setting provided an opportunity to attempt something like this."

The actor essays the role of a lawyer in the series.

He further mentioned: "I'm pleased to report that it went wonderfully well, and we can confidently say that this is among the world's longest single-shot monologues. This sequence adds gravitas that enhances the impact of the show and creates a valuable asset we will cherish for a lifetime."

Produced by Sumeet Chaudhry, Kewal Sethi, and Saurabh Tewari, directed by Abhijit Das and Abhay Chhabra, the series will be available to stream on JioCinema from August 21.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.