Rau's IAS condoles students' deaths, assures cooperation into probe

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) The Rau's IAS Study Circle on Sunday condoled the death of three students -- a day after the tragic incident in the coaching centre of Delhi’s Rajinder Nagar -- where the flooding of the basement ended the lives of at least three UPSC aspirants.

In a statement, the Rau's IAS also said that it was "fully committed to supporting the ongoing investigation into the tragic incident".

It said that "the tragedy has touched us all, and we recognise the profound impact it has had on the families and friends of Tanya Soni, Nivin Dalwin and Shreya Yadav, and the broader community", adding: "Our thoughts are profoundly with the families during this incredibly difficult time."

"We are cooperating fully with the relevant authorities and agencies to ensure that all necessary information is provided and that the investigation proceeds with utmost diligence. We are dedicated to assisting in any way possible to uncover the truth and ensure accountability," the statement read.

The Rau's IAS Study Circle further said "we remain steadfast in our committment to providing support to affected families and addressing any concerns that arise from the incident".

"We urge everyone to respect the privacy of the families during this time of grief," it said.

As heavy rains lashed the national capital on Saturday, the area in which the coaching centre was located turned into a sinkhole because of waterlogging and flooding.

Sources claimed that the coaching centre, in an apparent violation of norms, converted the basement into a library, thereby putting the lives of students at risk. This happened despite knowing the fact that the area was prone to waterlogging.

According to students, the library had a biometric system inside the library. Without finger verification, no student could either enter or exit the area. As the drainage water started to fill in the basement-turned-library, the biometric system malfunctioned and went off. The trapped students couldn’t come outside due to the breakdown of the power supply.

It was only after the uproar by students, after a long gap, that the suction pumps were brought in and started lifting water out of the basement.

Three civil service aspirants -- Tanya Soni, Shreya Yadav (both 25) and Nivin Dalwin (28) -- lost lives in the tragic incident.

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has ordered a probe into the tragic demise of students and also called for a clampdown on all basements running illegal study centres.

