Drugs valued at Rs 9 crore seized in Assam; 1 nabbed

Silchar (Assam), July 29 (IANS) The police in Assam have seized highly addictive methamphetamine tablets valued at Rs 9 crore and arrested a drug peddler from the state's Cachar district, an official said on Sunday.

Acting on secret information, police conducted a special operation on Saturday night in Katakhal area and apprehended Abdul Alim (42) with 30,000 methamphetamine tablets, also known as Yaba tablets.

A two-wheeler, used for transportation of the drugs, was also seized.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a social media post appreciated the police for their continued efforts for a drugs-free Assam.

Police suspect that the drugs were smuggled from Myanmar and being sent to other parts of the country through Assam.

