'Ratan Tata upheld best of ethics, moral values,' Maha Governor, Dy CM Fadnavis, Sharad Pawar pay tributes

Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan has expressed deep grief over the demise of Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of one of India's biggest conglomerates, Tata Sons.

In his condolence message, the Governor said, "Shri Ratan Tata was one of the brightest jewels of the global Tata empire founded by the late Jamshedji Tata 150 years ago. Adopting modern management practices, Ratan Tata established the Tata Group as a trusted Indian global brand, without ever compromising with the vision of the founding fathers. The Tata Group has touched the lives of each of the 1.4 billion people of India through its products and services, the credit of which goes as much to the vision of Ratan Tata as to the Tata Group."

He further stated at a time when there was erosion of values, Ratan Tata upheld and safeguarded the best of ethics and moral values in his personal, social and professional life.

"Ratan Tata was truly the ‘conscience keeper’ of Indian industry and the nation. As we strive to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat, adopting the values of trust, excellence and innovation so dear to him in every field will be a real tribute to Shri Ratan Tata. I pay my tribute to this great sage, who thought of the sustainable future of humanity," said the Governor.

Former Union Minister and NC(SP) President Sharad Pawar said, "|Industrialist Ratan Tata, chairman of the Tata Group, who has raised the profile of the country through his glorious achievements around the world, bid farewell to the world. Ratan Tata's nature of always giving a helping hand to overcome every natural or human crisis befalling the country will always be remembered. Heartfelt tribute to Ratan Tata, a personality who paved the way for his success through social consciousness."

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said no one can fill the place of Ratan Tata. "Shri Ratan Tata ji lived for the country and society more than himself. I pay my heartfelt tribute to him," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said, "Deeply saddened by the news of the passing away of legendary industrialist and philanthropist Shri Ratan Tata. Apart from his invaluable contribution as an industrialist, he leaves behind a legacy of benevolence and compassion, underlined by his immense love for his country. My prayers are with his dear ones and millions of fans and well wishers in this hour of grief."

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Ambadas Danve said, "The nation has lost a true patriot, a man who cared for every creature around him. May his soul rest in peace. We will miss you Ratan Tata ji. You truly lived with a motto NATION FIRST."

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar said a great entrepreneur and exemplary leader in the social sector has bid farewell to the world. "With his contribution, Ratan Tata set a new ideal for industry, social service and humanity. His selfless contribution to the country on many occasions when the country was in crisis will never be repaid. His work, thoughts and contributions will serve as a source of inspiration for many generations to come. With his demise today, our country has lost an exemplary person with a personality that is the most "precious gem". A heartfelt tribute to Mr Ratan Tata. May his soul rest in peace!" Wadettiwar said.

