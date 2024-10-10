Ratan Tata put brand India on global economy map: Industry chambers

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) Leading industry chambers on Thursday remembered Ratan Tata as a leader, nation builder, philanthropist, a global entrepreneur and much more.

Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said his kind, soft and gracious nature, in spite of his stature, was inspirational and rare.

“His advice to us at CII was always insightful and demonstrated his belief in the ability of Indian businesses, their capabilities globally and most of all how Indian companies should play a meaningful role in society to build a stronger nation,” Banerjee said in a statement.

As a member of CII’s National Council for almost two decades, Ratan Tata remained a guiding beacon for the industry chamber.

With his innate passion for societal good, he led CII’s establishment of the India Business Trust for AIDS which received high global acclaim.

He also accepted the first CII President’s Award, a natural recipient given his extensive leadership of Indian industry in all areas.

“He truly set the way ahead for Indian industry, taking it global and making an indelible mark on the world. We at CII join the Tata family as we most deeply mourn the passing away of a true leader and such a noble soul,” Banerjee added.

Deepak Sood, Secretary General of Assocham, said that Ratan Tata not only took a well-diversified Tata Group to several countries of the world but also immensely contributed to India's brand equity on the global landscape across sectors including information technology, automobile, steel and hospitality.

“His life would be an inspiration for India's entrepreneurs to think and go global, retaining an unblemished reputation and very high standard of corporate governance,” said Sood.

Ratan Tata motivated and played a pivotal role in incubating several startups which in turn, are transforming business paradigms in critical areas of the value chain.

Arun Kumar Garodia, EEPC India Chairman, said Ratan Tata leaves a rich legacy that will inspire many more generations to come.

“Beyond business and industry in his long and illustrious career spanning many decades, Ratan Tata was a humble soul who had great regard for everyone, regardless of their status or position,” he noted.

