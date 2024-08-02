Rasika Dugal’s 'july photo dump' features 'Mirzapur' stars, quiet dinner with 'Chadda ji'

Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) Actress Rasika Dugal has shared a peek into the month of July, highlighting the 'queens' of action crime thriller series 'Mirzapur', along with a glimpse of her husband Mukul Chadda.

Taking to Instagram, Rasika, who has one million followers, shared a series of snapshots capturing her July experiences.

The first photo includes the leading ladies from the hit web series 'Mirzapur' -- Rasika, Isha Talwar, Shweta Tripathi, and Harshita Shekhar Gaur.

The image appears to be from the promotion of the third season of the show, with the actresses wearing matching black T-shirts emblazoned with 'Mirzapur.'

Another image shows Rasika hugging the lead actor of the show, Ali Fazal, who plays the role of 'Guddu Pandit'.

Other highlights include a picture of Rasika’s 'lost and found' umbrellas.

A picture also shows Rasika smiling and saluting. It seems the photo is a look-check for 'Delhi Crime' season 3, in which she plays the role of IPS Neeti Singh.

Rasika also shared a photo of Benne Dosa, her husband Mukul, and Shweta’s spouse, rapper Chaitanya Sharma, also known as Slow Cheeta.

The post is captioned: "July #PhotoDump 1. The Queens 2. Yayy! 3. Three seasons and only one hazy photo. C'mon! Guddu Beena can do better. 4. Lost and Found. How many have you lost this season?! 5. Look check for guess what 6. Tried the much talked about Benne Dosa. @benne.bombay 7. Spouses of Mirzapur 8. Quiet dinner with Chadda ji 9. Finally got that fan repaired! Qualifies as one of my top achievements this month. 10. The much-needed long evening walk with my fav podcast... #July #MonthlyDump"

Rasika is currently captivating audiences with her portrayal of Beena Tripathi in the third season of 'Mirzapur', which is streaming on Prime Video.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.