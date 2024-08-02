Naqiyah Haji reflects on school memories for Friendship Day

Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) Actress Naqiyah Haji shared her heartfelt reflections on Friendship Day, reminiscing about her school days and the excitement of tying colourful bands.

Ahead of Friendship Day, which will be celebrated on August 4 this year, Naqiyah expressed her nostalgia for the celebration she eagerly anticipated during her school years.

The actress said: "Friendship Day was one of my favourite days in school! I was always excited to wear friendship bands," highlighting the joy and anticipation associated with this special occasion.

For Naqiyah, the act of tying colourful bands on each other’s wrists symbolised not just friendship, but a promise of loyalty and support among peers.

The actress emphasised the significance of having at least one true friend, stating, "I believe everyone should have one true friend; that’s a game changer."

This highlights the transformative power of genuine friendships, providing unwavering support through both challenging and joyous times.

This year, Naqiyah looks forward to celebrating Friendship Day with her real-life family from 'Shaitani Rasmein'.

“I share a close bond with my hair and makeup team,” she shared, underscoring the importance of camaraderie in her professional life.

Her relationship with co-star Piyush is particularly special; they share a playful dynamic, likening themselves to 'Tom and Jerry' on set, always playfully fighting yet supporting each other.

Naqiyah is currently seen as Nikki in the fantasy thriller drama 'Shaitani Rasmein', which also stars Vibhav Roy.

The show airs on Star Bharat.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.